Golden Doge (GDOGE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Golden Doge has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. Golden Doge has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $43,598.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Doge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golden Doge alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golden Doge Coin Profile

Golden Doge’s genesis date was July 9th, 2021. Golden Doge’s total supply is 98,832,507,058,298,400 coins. The official website for Golden Doge is goldendoge.finance. Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golden Doge

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Doge is a community-driven Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token that has built a “Golden Vault'' to earn holders a passive income. Following the patented formula of many meme coins before it, Golden Doge levies a 10% fee on every buy and sell transaction, which gets redistributed to existing coin holders.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Doge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Doge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Doge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Doge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Doge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.