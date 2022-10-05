Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Short Interest Update

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Matrix Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GMGI opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Golden Matrix Group has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

