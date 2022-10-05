Goldex Token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $179,825.85 (GLDX)

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. Goldex Token has a market capitalization of $179,825.85 and approximately $12,239.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goldex Token has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Goldex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,092.14 or 1.00210291 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002119 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00051352 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00063176 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021897 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004956 BTC.

About Goldex Token

Goldex Token (GLDX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 coins. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gldx Token is formed by the various asset funds algorithm used in order to prevent manipulative movements for the base price formation. The mechanism of these funds, which are created at certain rates, working with instant transaction prices in the world stock markets, is also the main factor. It acts as a breakwater against big fluctuations in price. The base price of each Gldx Token starts with the division of the commodity averages in which mutual funds are currently evaluated, at the rate that constitutes the starting price of 1.1 USDT. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

