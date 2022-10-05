Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,061.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GEM stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.