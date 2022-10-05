Golem Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Golem has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Golem coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $161.41 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golem Coin Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 611,854,373 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

Golem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

