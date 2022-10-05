GOMA Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,970.00 (GOMA)

GOMA Finance (GOMA) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One GOMA Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. GOMA Finance has a market capitalization of $288,569.67 and approximately $27,970.00 worth of GOMA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GOMA Finance has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GOMA Finance

GOMA Finance (GOMA) is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2021. GOMA Finance’s total supply is 250,649,928,633,650 coins and its circulating supply is 147,669,787,550,044 coins. GOMA Finance’s official website is gomatoken.com. GOMA Finance’s official Twitter account is @GomaShibaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GOMA Finance (GOMA) is a HYPER-Deflationary Community DeFi Coin focused on creating opportunities through innovative Decentralized financial instruments.Telegram”

