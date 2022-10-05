Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 310,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.9 days.

Goodman Group Stock Performance

Shares of GMGSF opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Goodman Group has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

