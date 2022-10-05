Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 310,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.9 days.
Goodman Group Stock Performance
Shares of GMGSF opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Goodman Group has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.
About Goodman Group
