Goodwin Daniel L Buys 900 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.76. The stock has a market cap of $327.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

