Gorilla Diamond (GORILLA) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week

Gorilla Diamond (GORILLA) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Gorilla Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gorilla Diamond has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Gorilla Diamond has a market cap of $870,238.00 and approximately $17,908.00 worth of Gorilla Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gorilla Diamond Coin Profile

Gorilla Diamond launched on April 5th, 2021. Gorilla Diamond’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Gorilla Diamond’s official Twitter account is @GorillaDiamondT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gorilla Diamond is www.gorilladiamond.com. The Reddit community for Gorilla Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/GorillaDiamondInc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gorilla Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Gorilla Diamond is creating a peer-to-peer marketplace called the Diamond Service Market (DSM). Investors earn a 6% reflection for holding $GDT, and are automatically enrolled in additional transaction reflections occurring from all sales through Gorilla Diamond Inc. Gorilla Diamond Token (GDT) is a cryptocurrency based on the Binance blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gorilla Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gorilla Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gorilla Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

