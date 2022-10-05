Gorilla Diamond Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $17,908.00 (GORILLA)

Gorilla Diamond (GORILLA) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Gorilla Diamond has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gorilla Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gorilla Diamond has a market cap of $870,238.00 and approximately $17,908.00 worth of Gorilla Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gorilla Diamond alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Gorilla Diamond

Gorilla Diamond launched on April 5th, 2021. Gorilla Diamond’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Gorilla Diamond’s official Twitter account is @GorillaDiamondT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gorilla Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/GorillaDiamondInc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gorilla Diamond’s official website is www.gorilladiamond.com.

Buying and Selling Gorilla Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Gorilla Diamond is creating a peer-to-peer marketplace called the Diamond Service Market (DSM). Investors earn a 6% reflection for holding $GDT, and are automatically enrolled in additional transaction reflections occurring from all sales through Gorilla Diamond Inc. Gorilla Diamond Token (GDT) is a cryptocurrency based on the Binance blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gorilla Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gorilla Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gorilla Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gorilla Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gorilla Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.