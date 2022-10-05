Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $843.12 million and $200,496.00 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for approximately $2.81 or 0.00013863 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00144642 BTC.

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Got Guaranteed (GOTG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Got Guaranteed has a current supply of 1,800,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Got Guaranteed is 2.71459597 USD and is up 6.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $139,770.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gotg.world/.”

