GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Holdings Raised by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 854,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,354 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 566,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,411,000 after acquiring an additional 84,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 125,656 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EAF stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.73. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 807.51% and a net margin of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on EAF shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

About GrafTech International

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.