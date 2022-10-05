Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 15.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 201,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Freshpet by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 900,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Freshpet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.95 and a beta of 0.78. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $159.66.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

