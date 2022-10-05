Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 33,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,246,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,958 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 17,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $171.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

