Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACCAR Trading Up 4.0 %

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

Shares of PCAR opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.