Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 229.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Paychex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $468,251.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $468,251.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $365,817.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,426 shares of company stock worth $9,920,569 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.