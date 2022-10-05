Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,843 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in PROS during the 1st quarter valued at $12,697,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth $9,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the first quarter worth $5,053,000. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 4.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,345,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,433,000 after purchasing an additional 129,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 22.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 629,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 114,987 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

PROS Price Performance

NYSE:PRO opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

