Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

