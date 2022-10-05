GraniteShares Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $202,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $2,510,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

