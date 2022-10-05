Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $183,512.00

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $773,050.00 and approximately $183,512.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,961 coins. The official website for Graphlinq Protocol is graphlinq.io. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.