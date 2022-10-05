Graviocoin (GIO) Price Reaches $0.0159 on Top Exchanges

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $1,127.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00020961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00269897 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001248 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002493 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003676 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

