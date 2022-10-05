Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.54

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 4674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLDD. StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lasse Petterson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.