Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Green Plains by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Green Plains by 26.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Green Plains by 131.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 289,290 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 47.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 826,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 264,897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

