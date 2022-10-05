Gridcoin (GRC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25,203.00

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $25,203.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Gridcoin Profile

Gridcoin (GRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 447,261,862 coins and its circulating supply is 416,608,830 coins. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gridcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million.Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android.The official GridCoin ticker is “GRC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

