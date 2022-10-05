Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $43.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -0.06.

Insider Activity

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $185,925.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,085.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $185,925.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,085.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,049 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $177,977.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,310 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,505 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

