Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Short Interest Update

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 6,010,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $185,925.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,085.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $185,925.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,085.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,310 shares of company stock worth $12,553,505. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

