Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Steven K. Wilson Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $185,925.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,085.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ GO opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -0.06. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.
