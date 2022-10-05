Grove One Day Volume Tops $11.47 Million (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Grove token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grove has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Grove has a total market cap of $98.45 million and $11.47 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grove alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00145539 BTC.

About Grove

Grove’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 59,939,115,319,048,620 tokens. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove (GVR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grove has a current supply of 59,939,115,319,048,620 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Grove is 0 USD and is up 10.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $15,491,665.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grovetoken.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grove should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grove using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grove and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.