GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,430 ($17.28) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,330.60 ($16.08) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £54.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,431.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,626.90.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,288,666.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

