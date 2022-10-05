Guarded Ether (GETH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.63 Billion

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Guarded Ether has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $12,135.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guarded Ether coin can currently be purchased for about $1,016.11 or 0.05077462 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Guarded Ether has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guarded Ether Profile

Guarded Ether launched on December 1st, 2020. Guarded Ether’s total supply is 1,605,665 coins. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guarded Ether is guarda.com. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Guarded Ether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guarda is a custody-free multiplatform cryptocurrency wallet with a user-friendly interface designed to store, manage, transfer and receive digital assets. Guarda Wallet currently supports over 40 most popular blockchains and thousands of their tokens (including BTC, BCH, BSV, ETH, ETC, XMR, ZEC, XRP, EOS, KIN, LTC, XLM, DASH and more). All the currencies can be purchased within the wallet with a bank card. The users can also exchange currencies via built-in exchange service and make fast crypto transactions.Existing in Web, Desktop (Linux, Windows, MacOS), Mobile (iOS, Android) and Chrome Extension versions, the wallets are accessible from any device connected to the Internet.Ethereum 2.0 brings Proof of Stake to the Ethereum network. Join Guarda's in-app Ethereum staking pool and earn crypto rewards in ETH with Guarded Ether (GETH).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guarded Ether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guarded Ether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

