H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT Lowered to SEK 100

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 125 to SEK 100 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. DNB Markets cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.23. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

