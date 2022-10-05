H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT Lowered to SEK 125 at Barclays

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HNNMY. Societe Generale increased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.11.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 7.9 %

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.23.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.