H2O DAO Price Reaches $0.31 (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, H2O DAO has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. H2O DAO has a market cap of $59.96 million and approximately $205,908.00 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,228,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “H2O DAO (H2O) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. H2O DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 184,228,944 in circulation. The last known price of H2O DAO is 0.31361339 USD and is up 6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $167,229.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://h2o.homes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

