Hakka.Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $604,152.08 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $604,152.08 and $2,360.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hakka.Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,037.56 or 0.99982004 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002345 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00051361 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00063714 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021935 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 388,018,276 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance.

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hakka.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hakka.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.