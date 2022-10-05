Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.53.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,897,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $677,566,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 35.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $547,160,000 after buying an additional 3,747,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.09.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

