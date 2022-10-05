Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 244,841 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Halliburton worth $35,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 103.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $372,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 246,340 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 48,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

