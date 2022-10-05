Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,276,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 248,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

HALO opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

