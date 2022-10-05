Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 939,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,563 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,071,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after purchasing an additional 209,377 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 985,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.17. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 52.70%. The company had revenue of $135.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

