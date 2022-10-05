Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $28.95. 1,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 857,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 66,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

