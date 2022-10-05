Hanu Yokia (HANU) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.00 Million

Hanu Yokia (HANU) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Hanu Yokia token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hanu Yokia has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Hanu Yokia has a total market cap of $41.00 million and $19,236.00 worth of Hanu Yokia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00145708 BTC.

Hanu Yokia Token Profile

Hanu Yokia launched on June 4th, 2021. Hanu Yokia’s total supply is 593,279,012,345,679 tokens. The Reddit community for Hanu Yokia is https://reddit.com/r/gojicrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hanu Yokia’s official Twitter account is @goji_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hanu Yokia is gojicrypto.com.

Hanu Yokia Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hanu Yokia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hanu Yokia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hanu Yokia using one of the exchanges listed above.

