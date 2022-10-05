Hanzo Inu (HNZO) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Hanzo Inu (HNZO) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Hanzo Inu has traded down 92.9% against the dollar. Hanzo Inu has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $94,343.00 worth of Hanzo Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hanzo Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hanzo Inu Coin Profile

Hanzo Inu was first traded on May 4th, 2021. Hanzo Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Hanzo Inu is hanzoinu.finance. Hanzo Inu’s official Twitter account is @hanzoinutoken?s=20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hanzo Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Hanzo Inu is a deflationary social token that also rewards holders through ARF. Holders earn more tokens just by holding. Holders also have the opportunity to participate in exclusive events such as games and contests and have the chance to win prizes in the forms of NFTs, ETH, USDT, airdrops and merchandise.”

