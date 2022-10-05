HAPI Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.67 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (HAPI) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.61 or 0.00032915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $984,982.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HAPI

HAPI’s genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 600,463 coins. The official website for HAPI is www.hapi.one. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HAPI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved.With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering.With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

