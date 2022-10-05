Harmony Price Down 3.7% This Week (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Harmony has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $268.17 million and $25.71 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005464 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000447 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015053 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
Harmony Profile
Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,626,626,422 coins and its circulating supply is 12,654,513,670 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.
Buying and Selling Harmony
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
