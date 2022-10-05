Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HARP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.62. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 329.76% and a negative return on equity of 149.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 95,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,908,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 3,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 562,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 58,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

