Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2,202.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,029 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 429.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 239,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 194,205 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 50.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.94. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAX. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

