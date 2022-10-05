Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,123 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Stephens reduced their price target on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

