Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 65.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 46,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Nucor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nucor Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

