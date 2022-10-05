Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $1,171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 225,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,177,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,887,195 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

APTV opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

