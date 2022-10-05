Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after purchasing an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after purchasing an additional 380,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after purchasing an additional 90,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,919,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Insider Transactions at Corning

Corning Stock Up 5.6 %

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.