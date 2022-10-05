Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,259 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,585,000 after purchasing an additional 259,773 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,610,000 after purchasing an additional 479,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK stock opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

